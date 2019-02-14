Kyrgyzstan cannot extradite Askarbek Shadiev from USA

Kyrgyz authorities want to extradite the former First Deputy Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev, but there is no corresponding convention with the United States of America. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

The deputies noted that Askarbek Shadiev should be brought to justice within the case on the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. But he fled the country.

The Prosecutor General noted that the issue of his extradition was being considered. «Unfortunately, there is no convention with USA in the framework of initiated criminal and civil cases,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov added.