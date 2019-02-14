14:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan cannot extradite Askarbek Shadiev from USA

Kyrgyz authorities want to extradite the former First Deputy Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev, but there is no corresponding convention with the United States of America. The Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

The deputies noted that Askarbek Shadiev should be brought to justice within the case on the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. But he fled the country.

The Prosecutor General noted that the issue of his extradition was being considered. «Unfortunately, there is no convention with USA in the framework of initiated criminal and civil cases,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov added.
link:
views: 41
Print
Related
Confiscated property of Askarbek Shadiev transferred to state
Askarbek Shadiev sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia
Witnesses in Askarbek Shadiev’s case refuse to come to court
CEC claims Askarbek Shadiev deprived of deputy seat by Bir Bol's decision
Trial of Askarbek Shadiev begins in Bishkek
Askarbek Shadiev tells why he fled the country
Askarbek Shadiev writes statement on withdrawal from faction
Askarbek Shadiev still deputy of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament
Parliament deputy Askarbek Shadiev to be deprived of his seat
Askarbek Shadiev becomes defendant in 3rd criminal case
Popular
Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people Azerbaijani Aisha Jabbarova is fascinated by unity of the Kyrgyz people
Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant from Syria detained in Kyrgyzstan
Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan Tuberculosis incidence rate remains stable in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping Kyrgyzstan getting ready for visit of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping