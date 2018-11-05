Trial of Askarbek Shadiev begins in Bishkek

Consideration of a criminal case on charges of ex-MP Askarbek Shadiev with abuse of official position related to the theft of Chingiz Aitmatov Award started in Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The prosecutor asked to consider the case without the defendant, since Askarbek Shadiyev was wanted and his whereabouts were unknown.

The lawyer Uchkun Karimov filed a motion to suspend the proceedings. He explained the request by the fact that Askarbek Shadiev had not received a copy of the indictment.

«The law states that a case should be considered by the first instance court with participation of a defendant. Askarbek Shadiev was not questioned by the investigation, he is not familiar with the materials of the investigation and did not receive a copy of the indictment. This is a gross violation,» the lawyer said.

Judge Emil Kaipov dismissed the petition and began to consider the case on the merits. He explained that the law provided for consideration of a criminal case without a defendant, if he is outside the country.

Askarbek Shadiev is suspected of abuse of office. According to investigators, he, being the head of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, indicated inaccurate information about where $ 30,000 had disappeared (Chingiz Aitmatov Award, awarded by the IPA CIS). The head of the department of this committee, Arsen Zakirov, has been arrested. Askarbek Shadiev was imprisoned for two months in absentia. He fled the republic and was put on the international wanted list.