12:40
USD 69.80
EUR 79.48
RUB 1.06
English

Trial of Askarbek Shadiev begins in Bishkek

Consideration of a criminal case on charges of ex-MP Askarbek Shadiev with abuse of official position related to the theft of Chingiz Aitmatov Award started in Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The prosecutor asked to consider the case without the defendant, since Askarbek Shadiyev was wanted and his whereabouts were unknown.

Related news
Askarbek Shadiev tells why he fled the country
The lawyer Uchkun Karimov filed a motion to suspend the proceedings. He explained the request by the fact that Askarbek Shadiev had not received a copy of the indictment.

«The law states that a case should be considered by the first instance court with participation of a defendant. Askarbek Shadiev was not questioned by the investigation, he is not familiar with the materials of the investigation and did not receive a copy of the indictment. This is a gross violation,» the lawyer said.

Judge Emil Kaipov dismissed the petition and began to consider the case on the merits. He explained that the law provided for consideration of a criminal case without a defendant, if he is outside the country.

Askarbek Shadiev is suspected of abuse of office. According to investigators, he, being the head of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, indicated inaccurate information about where $ 30,000 had disappeared (Chingiz Aitmatov Award, awarded by the IPA CIS). The head of the department of this committee, Arsen Zakirov, has been arrested. Askarbek Shadiev was imprisoned for two months in absentia. He fled the republic and was put on the international wanted list.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Askarbek Shadiev tells why he fled the country
Askarbek Shadiev writes statement on withdrawal from faction
Askarbek Shadiev still deputy of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament
Parliament deputy Askarbek Shadiev to be deprived of his seat
Askarbek Shadiev becomes defendant in 3rd criminal case
Askarbek Shadiev wades through river to cross border, leaves for USA
Askarbek Shadiev taken into custody for 2 months in absentia
Askarbek Shadiev interrogated by SCNS within case on embezzlement in Parliament
How many salaries Askarbek Shadiev to get? Deputies worry
First deputy-official appeared in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge Migrants from Kyrgyzstan have low level of Russian language knowledge
Donors tell president of Kyrgyzstan about their terms of cooperation Donors tell president of Kyrgyzstan about their terms of cooperation
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria
President Jeenbekov meets with presidents of Turkey and Moldova in Istanbul President Jeenbekov meets with presidents of Turkey and Moldova in Istanbul