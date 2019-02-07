15:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Confiscated property of Askarbek Shadiev transferred to state

Confiscated property of the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Shadiev was transferred to the state. The Secretary of the Security Council, Damir Sagynbaev, told at a press conference.

He stressed that the former official was charged with abuse of power, illegal crossing of the state border and money laundering. The sum of confiscated property is 1,852 billion soms.

Askarbek Shadiev was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. According to some reports, the former high-ranking official fled to the United States of America.
link:
views: 107
Print
Related
Askarbek Shadiev sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia
Witnesses in Askarbek Shadiev’s case refuse to come to court
CEC claims Askarbek Shadiev deprived of deputy seat by Bir Bol's decision
Trial of Askarbek Shadiev begins in Bishkek
Askarbek Shadiev tells why he fled the country
Askarbek Shadiev writes statement on withdrawal from faction
Askarbek Shadiev still deputy of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament
Parliament deputy Askarbek Shadiev to be deprived of his seat
Askarbek Shadiev becomes defendant in 3rd criminal case
Askarbek Shadiev wades through river to cross border, leaves for USA
Popular
Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: snow forecasted in Kyrgyzstan
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant