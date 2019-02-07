Confiscated property of Askarbek Shadiev transferred to state

Confiscated property of the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Shadiev was transferred to the state. The Secretary of the Security Council, Damir Sagynbaev, told at a press conference.

He stressed that the former official was charged with abuse of power, illegal crossing of the state border and money laundering. The sum of confiscated property is 1,852 billion soms.

Askarbek Shadiev was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. According to some reports, the former high-ranking official fled to the United States of America.