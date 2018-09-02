Opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games. Live

Opening of the 3rd World Nomad Games was held today in Cholpon-Ata.

A theatrical performance with the use of the latest technologies and participation of 1,500 people — circus, theater and ballet performers, stuntmen and musicians — took place at the hippodrome. The performance told about the philosophy of the nomads. It is designed to link the idea of a worldwide nomadic life with the unique legacy of the Kyrgyz — the Manas epic and the work of the writer Chyngiz Aitmatov.

KTRK conducts live broadcasting from the hippodrome.