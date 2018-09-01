World Nomad Games among top 3 the best CIS events in beginning of autumn

The World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan were included in the top 3 the best tourist events in the beginning of autumn. The analytical agency TurStat reported.

Along with the WNG, the top 3 includes the military historical festival Borodin’s Day in Moscow Oblast and the folk crafts festival Secrets of the Masters in Nizhny Novgorod.

The 3rd World Nomad Games will be held from September 2 to September 8 in Kyrgyzstan. More than 2,000 athletes from 80 countries will take part in 37 sports competitions. WNG will take place at the hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata, in Kyrchyn Gorge, at the sports and recreation complex in Baktuu-Dolonotuu village and at the amphitheater on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake.