Video of man’s death in TSUM posted on Internet

A video of a death of a man in Aichurek Central Department Store (TSUM) appeared on the Internet. Talant Omuraliev posted the video from surveillance cameras.

The incident occurred on the ground floor of the shopping center. Video shows how a seller of mobile phones was beating a man. According to alleged data, he died as a result of the injuries.

The Central Internal Affairs Directorate of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency that an expert found hematomas during superficial examination. «A criminal case was instituted under the Article Infliction of injuries, which caused death of a person of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Operational and investigative measures are being carried out,» the Central Internal Affairs Directorate reported.