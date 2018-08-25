18:57
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 more medals at World Sambo Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won two more medals at the World Sambo Championship among schoolchildren. The All-Russian Sambo Federation reports.

As noted, on August 24, on the second day of the world championship, the young men competed for five sets of awards. Kyrgyzstani Kubanych uulu Adilet, who performed in the weight category of 55 kilograms, won a silver medal. Alai Sartov also won silver medal in weight of 66 kg. Both of them lost to Russian athletes in the finals.

Recall, on the first day of the World Championship, national sambo wrestlers won silver and bronze medals.

Competitions took place in Orel city (Russia). More than 20 countries participated in it.
