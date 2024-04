The World Sambo Cup takes place on April 4-5 in Yerevan (Armenia). The website of the International Sambo Federation reported.

The tournament is a qualifying one, where an athlete can score first ranking points. Based on the results of the first day of competitions, winners and prize-winners in 12 weight categories were announced.

Miraida Medetbek kyzy took third place in the weight category up to 65 kilograms.

Online broadcasting of the competitions is available on Sambo.Live