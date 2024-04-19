15:16
USD 89.01
EUR 95.05
RUB 0.94
English

Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Sambo Grand Prix in Kemerovo

The city of Kemerovo hosted the first stage of the Sambo Grand Prix in 2024. The website of the All-Russian Sambo Federation reported.

Kyrgyzstani Bekbolot Toktogonov won a bronze medal in the weight category over 98 kilograms.

Four participants were registered in each weight category: two athletes who qualified based on the results of the championship and the Russian Cup, one foreign sambo wrestler and a representative of the region in which the Grand Prix is taking place.

The prize fund of the tournament is more than 1 million rubles.
link: https://24.kg/english/292049/
views: 129
Print
Related
World Sambo Cup: Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at Russian Sambo Grand Prix final tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win five medals at World Sambo Championships
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Sambo Championships
Kyrgyzstanis win 13 medals at Sambo World Championship
Kyrgyz national sambo team wins six medals at World Championship
World Sambo Championship starts in Issyk-Kul region
Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win 42 medals
Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win 12 more medals
Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships: Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
19 April, Friday
15:12
Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy
14:27
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes place
14:19
MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from traveling to Middle East region
14:12
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
14:01
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Sambo Grand Prix in Kemerovo