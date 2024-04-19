Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Sambo Grand Prix in Kemerovo

The city of Kemerovo hosted the first stage of the Sambo Grand Prix in 2024. The website of the All-Russian Sambo Federation reported.

Kyrgyzstani Bekbolot Toktogonov won a bronze medal in the weight category over 98 kilograms.

Four participants were registered in each weight category: two athletes who qualified based on the results of the championship and the Russian Cup, one foreign sambo wrestler and a representative of the region in which the Grand Prix is taking place.

The prize fund of the tournament is more than 1 million rubles.