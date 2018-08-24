Kyrgyzstan faction nominates Kongantiev for post of Bishkek City Council’s head

Kyrgyzstan faction of the Bishkek City Council nominated Kubanychbek Kongantiev for the post of chairman of the BCC. The leader of the majority coalition Taalaibek Sagynov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the members of the faction were guided by the goal of nominating a person who would be able to raise the authority and efficiency of the capital’s council.

«Kubanychbek Kongantiev is ambitious, literate and educated. The main thing is that he has a desire to work, and realizes that the authority of the city council needs to be returned,» said Talaibek Sagynov.

Office of the Bishkek City Council noted that consultations in other factions continue.

Kubanychbek Kongantiev is 38 years old. He is a native of Karakol. He is the son of ex-Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic Kambaraly Kongantiev. He was elected twice in the Bishkek City Council.

The head of the Bishkek City Council Almaz Kenenbaev was appointed the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. His deputy Emil Sydykov temporary performs the duties of the speaker.

The Bishkek City Council includes 45 deputies from five factions.