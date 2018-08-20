11:50
Prime Minister inspects objects in Kyrchyn Gorge

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev inspected the readiness of objects for the 3rd World Nomad Games, which will be held in September in Issyk-Kul region.

The head of government visited Kyrchyn area in Grigoryevskoe Gorge where the yurt camp Kyrgyz Aiyly will be set up and cultural events will be held within the framework of the Games.

The Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Baktybek Abdiyev said that 80 poles of power transmission lines and five transformers had been already installed for uninterrupted power supply to the ethnic camp, entrance gates, slaughter shops and pedestrian bridges had been built.

The Prime Minister met with the contractors who noted the timely financing of all works and the availability of the necessary building materials to complete the planned work in the previously set time.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev also got acquainted with the construction of the alternative road Semenovka — Grigoryevka. This route will ensure the unloading of other roads, becoming an alternative road leading to Kyrchyn area.
