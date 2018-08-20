Traffic police conduct raids to detect drunk drivers in Chui region

Inspectors of the Road Safety Department conduct raids At the Wheel and Drunk Driver at night on the territory of Chui region. The press service of the department reported.

Number of traffic accidents has increased on the roads of state and local significance.

«The raids is aimed at the prevention of traffic accidents. Inspectors detect drivers who committed gross violations of traffic rules and driving in a state of intoxication. After drawing up all necessary documents, the cars are placed in car impounds,» the traffic police said.