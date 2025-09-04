18:12
Chinese citizens detained for illegal fishing on Orto-Tokoy reservoir

On September 2, 2025, a raid was conducted at Orto-Tokoy (Kasan-Sai) reservoir in Ala-Buka district to combat illegal fishing. The raid was organized by rangers of Orto-Tokoy Demilgesi LLC, during which a violation of the law was revealed. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result, three citizens of the People’s Republic of China were detained for illegal fishing using synthetic nets. The detainees were transferred to the Department of Internal Affairs of Ala-Buka district, where measures are being taken against them in accordance with current legislation.

This raid is part of a systematic effort to prevent illegal fishing on the reservoirs of Jalal-Abad region and protect the local ecology. The ministry plans to continue conducting such raids on a regular basis.
