Raid conducted at Osh market to prevent illegal trade in frogs

Employees of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, together with representatives of the internal affairs agencies, conducted a raid at Osh market in Bishkek.

The main goal is to prevent the illegal capture, keeping and sale of the Central Asian frog, which is endangered and listed in the Red Book.

According to the law, it is prohibited to catch, transport and sell it.

No violations were revealed, but such events will continue for the purpose of prevention and informing the population.

For illegal capture and sale, fines are imposed in the amount from 10,000 to 20,000 soms for individuals and up to 65,000 soms for legal entities.