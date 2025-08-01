17:17
USD 87.45
EUR 100.13
RUB 1.08
English

Raid conducted at Osh market to prevent illegal trade in frogs

Employees of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, together with representatives of the internal affairs agencies, conducted a raid at Osh market in Bishkek.

The main goal is to prevent the illegal capture, keeping and sale of the Central Asian frog, which is endangered and listed in the Red Book.

According to the law, it is prohibited to catch, transport and sell it.

No violations were revealed, but such events will continue for the purpose of prevention and informing the population.

For illegal capture and sale, fines are imposed in the amount from 10,000 to 20,000 soms for individuals and up to 65,000 soms for legal entities.
link: https://24.kg/english/338257/
views: 145
Print
Related
Osh market relocation: Giant complex under construction on outskirts of Bishkek
12 weapons confiscated during raid, fines amount to 288,000 soms
Police conduct raids against illegal fuel sales
Kyrgyz migrants targeted in police raid in Moscow
Raids held, fines imposed for illegal sale of gasoline in bottles in Bishkek
Construction of new Osh market begins near Bishkek
Construction of new Osh market to be completed next year
Database of owners renting out housing being compiled in Bishkek
Visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Osh market closed in Bishkek
37 illegally tinted cars detected in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
1 August, Friday
17:02
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
16:17
Former secretary of Karakol court detained while taking 70,000 soms
16:04
Raid conducted at Osh market to prevent illegal trade in frogs
15:56
Salary of border guards to be increased from October in Kyrgyzstan
15:37
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan