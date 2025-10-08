44 people brought to police during Bandit raid in Kara-Suu district

Forty-four people were brought to police during Bandit raid in Kara-Suu district. According to law enforcement agencies, the operation was conducted to identify and prevent illegal activities by members of organized crime groups.

It was noted that preventive conversations were held with individuals with previous criminal records. Nine of those brought in were members of organized crime groups.

If any criminal activity or attempts to involve young people in illegal activities continue, strict measures will be taken in accordance with the law, they were warned.