10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

44 people brought to police during Bandit raid in Kara-Suu district

Forty-four people were brought to police during Bandit raid in Kara-Suu district. According to law enforcement agencies, the operation was conducted to identify and prevent illegal activities by members of organized crime groups.

It was noted that preventive conversations were held with individuals with previous criminal records. Nine of those brought in were members of organized crime groups.

If any criminal activity or attempts to involve young people in illegal activities continue, strict measures will be taken in accordance with the law, they were warned.
link: https://24.kg/english/346383/
views: 138
Print
Related
Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek
Chinese citizens detained for illegal fishing on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
Raid conducted at Osh market to prevent illegal trade in frogs
12 weapons confiscated during raid, fines amount to 288,000 soms
Police conduct raids against illegal fuel sales
Kyrgyz migrants targeted in police raid in Moscow
Raids held, fines imposed for illegal sale of gasoline in bottles in Bishkek
Database of owners renting out housing being compiled in Bishkek
37 illegally tinted cars detected in Bishkek
Start of tourist season: Police officers conduct raid in Suusamyr
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
8 October, Wednesday
10:13
Japanese Culture Days to be held in Osh city Japanese Culture Days to be held in Osh city
10:03
Number of multilateral documents signed following OTS summit in Azerbaijan
09:54
Sadyr Japarov invites OTS countries mission to observe parliamentary elections
09:41
New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan
09:37
Five child deaths from measles registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
7 October, Tuesday
20:22
Ban on export of oil, petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside EAEU imposed
18:21
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday