Over 120 foreigners detained at Osh market during Illegal Migrant raid

More than 120 foreign citizens were taken to the police station during an Illegal Migrant raid at Osh market in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to it, officers from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration inspected the market area to identify foreign nationals residing or working in Kyrgyzstan illegally.

Following the inspection, reports were drawn up for 23 people for violation of the rules of stay in the Kyrgyz Republic, and two more reports were drawn up for violation of the rules for employment and use of foreign labor.

The materials have been sent to the relevant departments for further review.
