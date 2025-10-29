Pre-election preventive operation Extremist launched in Osh city

Police in Osh have launched a preventive operation called Extremist aimed at ensuring public safety ahead of the upcoming elections, the city’s Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The purpose of the operation is to prevent violations of the law, as well as radical and extremist activities, and to strengthen public order.

As part of the operation, law enforcement officers are inspecting public places, mosques, madrasas, religious education centers, and rented apartments.

Osh police urges residents to maintain order and avoid provocations, especially during the election campaign period.