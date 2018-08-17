19:35
Child killed in traffic accident in Bishkek

A minibus driver hit a 11-year-old boy. The Road Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The department explained that, according to eyewitnesses, the culprit of the accident ran over the child and left the scene. He returned after a while and called an ambulance.

«The traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Gagarin and Timur Frunze Streets. The child died from the injuries in hospital. The driver was detained. Investigative measures are being carried out,» the police reported.
