10:47
USD 69.49
EUR 78.71
RUB 1.05
English

Registration of foreigners procedure proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Justice proposes to change the procedure for registration of foreigners. The document was submitted for public discussion.

Registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons is carried out at the address, specified in an application and request of a receiving party with a mandatory indication of the actual address. At the same time, the consent of the owner of a dwelling or hotel is not required and it is sufficient to indicate the address in the application. Practice shows that homeowners are not aware of the exact number of persons registered with them.

To remove the gaps in the legislation and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the owners, it is proposed to amend the procedure. If a receiving party, who is not an owner of a housing, applies for registration of a foreign citizen, it is necessary to present the notarized consent of the owner of the housing.

At present, the owners of residential premises, who are foreigners, can not register foreign citizens without obtaining a residence permit. This norm is proposed to be abandoned.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
SRS takes money from Uzbek citizens for accelerated registration in Issyk-Kul
Cabinet officials clarify introduction of 100 soms for mobile phone registration
State Registration Service reminds registration rules for tourists in Kyrgyzstan
Russia toughens rules of stay for migrants
State IT Committee proposes to tighten rules for mobile phones registration
Kyrgyzstan introduces electronic crime registration book
Migration Service sets quota for foreigners working in Kyrgyzstan
International adoption. How little Kyrgyzstanis live in America
New state number plates for foreigners to appear in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners have to pay for each day of stay in Uzbekistan
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva