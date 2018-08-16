Registration of foreigners procedure proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Justice proposes to change the procedure for registration of foreigners. The document was submitted for public discussion.

Registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons is carried out at the address, specified in an application and request of a receiving party with a mandatory indication of the actual address. At the same time, the consent of the owner of a dwelling or hotel is not required and it is sufficient to indicate the address in the application. Practice shows that homeowners are not aware of the exact number of persons registered with them.

To remove the gaps in the legislation and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the owners, it is proposed to amend the procedure. If a receiving party, who is not an owner of a housing, applies for registration of a foreign citizen, it is necessary to present the notarized consent of the owner of the housing.