Hajj to Mecca. All conditions created for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan

Mufti of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan Maksatbek azhy Toktomushev got acquainted with the work of the republican headquarters for organizing a hajj to Mecca (Saudi Arabia). The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Kyrgyzstanis are provided with two meals a day. Six buses transport them free of charge from a hotel to Al-Haram Mosque.

At least 16 doctors at three medical posts monitor the state of health of the pilgrims. All members of the headquarters are on duty at the hotel around the clock.