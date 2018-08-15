12:36
USD 69.25
EUR 78.85
RUB 1.04
English

All tickets for opening ceremony of World Nomad Games sold out

The secretariat of the 3rd World Nomad Games told 24.kg news agency about the preparations for the event.

All construction works are to be completed by August 15. The construction of a VIP tent for the presidents in Kyrchyn area has been completed. The organizers of the Games have reduced the number of yurts from the regions. However, the local authorities expressed their desire to set up at least 18 yurts from each region. The craftsmen want to show their yurts and participate in the contest.

The hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata is completely ready, minor repairs were carried out. Tickets for the opening ceremony of the Games are sold out. There are still tickets for the closure ceremony of the Games.
link:
views: 121
Print
Related
Promo video for World Nomad Games released
At least 3.5 mln soms to be spent on production of video commercials for WNG
President gets acquainted with preparations for World Nomad Games
More than 200 media to cover World Nomad Games
Over 8.5 million soms to be spent on scenery for World Nomad Games
Government’s Executive Office: No free tickets for World Nomad Games
At least 16.5 million soms to be spent on event services for WNG
Open air screening of films to take place within World Nomad Games
7,760 million soms to be spent on theatrical performance in Kyrchyn
Prize fund of World Nomad Games to make up 26 million soms
Popular
American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years American John Clark came to Kyrgyzstan as volunteer and stayed for 24 years
Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit Kant airbase hosts exercises involving anti-terror unit
CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa CIS countries plan to create analogue of Schengen visa
President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva President of Kyrgyzstan fires judge Elvira Dzharkeeva