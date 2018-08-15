All tickets for opening ceremony of World Nomad Games sold out

The secretariat of the 3rd World Nomad Games told 24.kg news agency about the preparations for the event.

All construction works are to be completed by August 15. The construction of a VIP tent for the presidents in Kyrchyn area has been completed. The organizers of the Games have reduced the number of yurts from the regions. However, the local authorities expressed their desire to set up at least 18 yurts from each region. The craftsmen want to show their yurts and participate in the contest.

The hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata is completely ready, minor repairs were carried out. Tickets for the opening ceremony of the Games are sold out. There are still tickets for the closure ceremony of the Games.