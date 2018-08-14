19:50
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Turkmenistan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a state visit to Turkmenistan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The trip is scheduled for the next week. Sooronbai Jeenbekov will head for Turkmenistan at the invitation of the President of the country Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also take part as an honorary guest in the summit of the heads of state — founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a state visit to Kyrgyzstan in August 2015.
