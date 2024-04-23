12:30
President Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Azerbaijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan on April 24-25. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Muratbek Azymbakiev reported.

According to him, as part of the visit Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The heads of state will discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

«It is also planned to hold the second meeting of the Interstate Council, following the results of which a joint declaration of the presidents and a number of agreements aimed at deepening partnership in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres will be signed. The leaders of the countries will also take part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a secondary school in Khydyrly village,» Muratbek Azymbakiev said.
