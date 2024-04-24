16:34
USD 88.85
EUR 94.81
RUB 0.95
English

President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Baku for state visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Azerbaijan today, April 24, for a state visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev welcomed Sadyr Japarov at the Baku International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev.

The national flags of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan were hung on the flagpoles of the international airport, a carpet was laid out, and a company of honor guard was lined up.

During the visit, which will take place on April 24-25, the President will hold bilateral negotiations with the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and discuss current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

A second meeting of the Interstate Council is also planned, following which a Joint Declaration of Presidents and a number of agreements aimed at deepening partnership in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be signed.

The heads of state will also take part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a secondary school in Khydyrly village.
link: https://24.kg/english/292505/
views: 107
Print
Related
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Ilham Aliyev takes place in Baku
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Azerbaijan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Azerbaijan
Agreement on Azerbaijan - Kyrgyzstan Fund's stay in Bishkek ratified
Customs services of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate
President Sadyr Japarov to attend 2024 UN Climate Change Conference
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan discuss investment cooperation
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan
Poems by Kyrgyz poet Alykul Osmonov to be published in Azerbaijani language
Popular
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction Sadyr Japarov visits Botanical Garden after its reconstruction
Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave Kyrgyzstan completes resettlement of residents of Barak exclave
Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank Kyrgyzstan’s Finca Bank to limit transfers from Sberbank and Tinkoff Bank
24 April, Wednesday
16:17
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Ilham Aliyev takes place in Baku Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Ilham Aliyev tak...
16:08
Mudflow registered in Chui region, Burana river burst its banks
15:58
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Baku for state visit
15:52
Ombudsperson Jamilya Jamanbaeva visits prisons in Helsinki
15:41
Scooter riders to be fined for road accidents and hitting pedestrians