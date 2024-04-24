President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Baku for state visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Azerbaijan today, April 24, for a state visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev welcomed Sadyr Japarov at the Baku International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev.

The national flags of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan were hung on the flagpoles of the international airport, a carpet was laid out, and a company of honor guard was lined up.

During the visit, which will take place on April 24-25, the President will hold bilateral negotiations with the leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and discuss current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

A second meeting of the Interstate Council is also planned, following which a Joint Declaration of Presidents and a number of agreements aimed at deepening partnership in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be signed.

The heads of state will also take part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a secondary school in Khydyrly village.