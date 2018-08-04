16:45
President of Kyrgyzstan names priorities in cooperation with India

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj as a part of her official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The parties reportedly exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation. Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan was committed to building up relations with India. The president named the hydropower, healthcare, agriculture and the introduction of information and communication technologies in the work of state bodies as priority areas of cooperation.

«We have great opportunities to create joint ventures, especially in agriculture, as Kyrgyzstan produces ecologically clean products. The republic has GSP + status and the opportunity to enter the markets of the EU countries. I am glad that we have active contacts with India in the sphere of tourism, this sphere has a great future,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

He reminded that Kyrgyzstan got the presidency over SCO. The next meeting of the heads of state will be held in Bishkek, and the president handed over an official invitation to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, combining it with participation in the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO countries.

The External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj, touching upon the introduction of information and communication technologies in the work of state bodies, expressed readiness to provide concrete assistance in training and creation of special training centers.

«We are glad that democracy is being strengthened and developed in such a beautiful country as Kyrgyzstan. We are ready to cooperate for its development. It is my first official visit to Kyrgyzstan, but bilateral relations between our countries have been developing actively over 25 years,» Sushma Svaraj said.
