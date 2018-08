Telephone line was damaged during construction of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road. The contractor does not admit his guilt. The residents of Petrovka village informed 24.kg news agency.

Desk telephone, Internet do not work and cellular communications work with interruptions since Monday, July 30. During excavation on the road, the contractor damaged the cable line of Kyrgyztelecom and two cellular service providers.

Contractor China Railway No. 5 has not eliminate the damage so far.