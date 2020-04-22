10:19
Kyrgyzstan has money for construction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, as part of his working trip to Chui region, got acquainted with the progress of construction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. The Information Support Department of the Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«I see that there is a lag in the schedule. This is due to the pandemic that stopped many projects not only in our country, but throughout the world. It is currently necessary to gradually return to the previous course, continuing work on previously launched projects. Road traffic will increase significantly after the end of quarantine. That is why all the complex work must be done now, when the traffic movement is not so intense. We have money to complete construction of this strategic road,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said to the road workers.

As part of the reconstruction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road, an asphalt concrete pavement has been laid: an organomineral layer — on 29.4 kilometers of road and a lower layer — on 23 kilometers, each of them is 9 centimeters thick.

At least $ 31.6 million have been spent on the construction work, which is 45 percent completed.

Bishkek — Kara-Balta section of the road is being rehabilitated under the project «Improving transport corridor of Central Asian regional economic cooperation 3 (Bishkek — Osh highway, phase 4).»
