Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to be 90% completed in 2019

By the end of the year, it is planned to 90 percent complete the construction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of today, the work has been 55 percent completed. The contractor currently lays the asphalt and makes the sidewalks. In addition, construction of bridges and pedestrian underpasses is ongoing. Since the beginning of 2019, the contractor has completed construction of a 23.4-kilometer-long road foundation, laying of an organic-mineral mixture — 23.45 kilometers and the bottom layer of asphalt concrete pavement — 21 kilometers.

«Since 2017, the contractor has faced a number of difficulties that entailed a delay in completion of the construction work and 6-7 months delay from the work schedule,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.