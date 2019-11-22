13:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to be 90% completed in 2019

By the end of the year, it is planned to 90 percent complete the construction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of today, the work has been 55 percent completed. The contractor currently lays the asphalt and makes the sidewalks. In addition, construction of bridges and pedestrian underpasses is ongoing. Since the beginning of 2019, the contractor has completed construction of a 23.4-kilometer-long road foundation, laying of an organic-mineral mixture — 23.45 kilometers and the bottom layer of asphalt concrete pavement — 21 kilometers.

«Since 2017, the contractor has faced a number of difficulties that entailed a delay in completion of the construction work and 6-7 months delay from the work schedule,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road resumed
Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road suspended
Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: All controversial issues resolved
One of sections of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road to be renovated for $ 20 million
Kubatbek Boronov inspects construction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road
Construction of 1 kilometer of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road costs $ 1.6 million
Repair of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to resume in March 2019
Telephone line damaged during Bishkek-Kara-Balta road construction
Demolishing of houses starts along Bishkek - Kara-Balta road
Prime Minister instructs to hasten construction of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
22 November, Friday
12:21
Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to be 90% completed in 2019 Construction work on Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to be 90...
12:00
Parliament to consider state commission’s conclusion on Koi-Tash in a week
11:39
Sugar price falls by 5.5 soms compared to 2018 in Kyrgyzstan
11:21
Kyrgyzstan first elected to UNESCO Executive Board
11:04
Electronic ticketing: Mass installation of validators starts in Bishkek