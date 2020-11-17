13:39
Bishkek - Kara-Balta highway: Asphalt to be laid by June 2021

Laying of asphalt-concrete pavement on Bishkek — Kara-Balta highway will be completed in June 2021. Specialist for Monitoring and Public Relations of the Group for Implementation of Investment Projects of the Ministry of Transport, Tagai Alimbaev, told today at a press conference.

According to him, implementation period of the road reconstruction project had to be extended due to technical reasons and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were delays in land allocation for pits and a stone crushing plant.

«Completion of the project, including lighting, marking and dividing blocks, is expected in November next year,» Tagai Alimbaev told.
