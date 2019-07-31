Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: All controversial issues resolved

All the issues concerning reconstruction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road have been resolved. The head of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan Janat Beishenov told.

The day before, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, during his working visit to Chui region, got acquainted with the reconstruction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. The Minister of Transport and Roads informed about the progress of construction at the 61st kilometer of the road.

According to his information, a schedule delay in construction work has been previously recorded. However, all the issues have been currently resolved, and the Ministry of Transport is aimed at the timely completion of the road reconstruction project.

In his turn, the Head of Government stressed that the problems with the financing of the project and other issues related to its implementation have been fully resolved and instructed to ensure the quality of all the work carried out.

«We are aware of the inconvenience that our citizens experience on this busy road. I would like to thank them for their patience. Next year, there will be a modern motorway with appropriate road infrastructure, good lighting, water drainage facilities, parking spaces, wide sidewalks. We set very strict requirements for contractors. The Cabinet of Ministers pays great attention to the quality of all repairs and will achieve their timely completion,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He gave a number of instructions to the heads of the Ministry of Transport and Roads, concerning, in particular, closer work with local authorities in the interests of high-quality project implementation.