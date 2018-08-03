14:49
USD 68.09
EUR 79.11
RUB 1.08
English

Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detained in Chui region

The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes detected smuggling of tobacco products without excise stamps. The press service of SSCEC reported.

According to it, Neoplan 116 Cityliner bus was detained on August 1 at Ak-Zhol-Avtodorozhny crossing point in Alamudun district while trying to smuggle tobacco products without excise stamps. During the inspection, 75 boxes of tobacco products of five brands manufactured in foreign countries — about 50,000 packs of cigarettes — were found in its cargo compartment. At least 20 boxes had excise stamps of Tajikistan and other 50 boxes had no stamps at all.

«According to preliminary data, the amount of damage from illegal import is estimated at 1 million soms. The collected material was sent to the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes,» the message says.
link:
views: 130
Print
Related
Customs officers detain smuggled goods for 8 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled clothing detected in Osh region
MP demands to ban advertising of tobacco and electronic cigarettes
Smuggled nuts and fruit for almost a million soms detained in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of rice into Kyrgyzstan suppressed
Tajiks attempt to illegally export 4 tons of fuel from Kyrgyzstan
About 2,500 tons of smuggled diesel fuel detained in Talas region
Kyrgyzstan to have stationary posts to combat smuggling of goods
Kyrgyz citizens try to smuggle 59 bags of cotton seeds from Uzbekistan
MPs suggest banning tobacco advertising in sale points
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus