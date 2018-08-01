New representative of Government in Issyk-Kul region appointed

Akylbek Osmonaliev was appointed the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region. Sources in the office of the region’s plenipotentiary representative informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the decision has already been taken. The new head was introduced to the staff. Prior to appointment, Akylbek Osmonaliev has served as the first deputy head of the Department of Presidential Affairs and Government of the Kyrgyz Republic since December 2017.

The post of the plenipotentiary representative of the government in Issyk-Kul region became vacant after Uzarbek Zhylkybaev was appointed the head of Osh region.