City of the future to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Presentation of the project City of the Future Asman took place under the chairmanship of an Adviser to the President of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov.

During the meeting, Ecologically Clean City of the Future Asman project was presented and discussed. According to the concept of the authors, the city is to become the economic and tourist center of the country, where introduction of an advanced educational system, construction of modern health and business centers, stadiums, placement of high-tech parks, as well as the presence of financial and credit institutions will be provided.

Construction of the conceptually new city on 4,000 hectares will cost less than renovation of a functioning one.

The industrial infrastructure is based on high-tech developments of «smart city» class with extensive use of alternative energy sources, optimal consumption of resources, environmentally friendly kinds of transport, as well as in compliance with the principles of a green economy.

According to the given parameters, the capacity of the infrastructure will be designed for 500,000 permanent residents. Taking into account the possibilities of export services, the reserve potential will reach up to 700,000. The approximate implementation period is from 7 to 10 years. The city, which from above will look like a national musical instrument komuz, is planned to be built in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the authors of the project, achievement of the goals promises to attract a significant amount of investment in the development of all sectors of the economy; creation of new jobs is expected, as well as demand for domestic building materials, food and services.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to create a working group to conduct a comprehensive analysis and the necessary research on this project, and a number of instructions were given to the heads of ministries and departments on such issues as the transformation of rainfed land, an assessment of the cost of relevant engineering networks and communication networks, as well as the degree of profitability for industries.