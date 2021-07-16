17:47
USD 84.76
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.14
English

Plenipotentiary Representatives of President to appear in regions of Kyrgyzstan

Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President will appear in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by Sadyr Japarov. It is noted that this is not a new structure, it is transformation of the Institute of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government. This was done «in order to ensure effective government administration, implementation of state policy in the regions, coordination of the activities of state bodies and local self-government bodies, guided by Article 71 of the Constitution.»

The Cabinet of Ministers within a month must approve the structures and staffing tables of the offices of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President in the regions, and within two months — to bring its decisions in line with the provisions of the decree.

The Plenipotentiary Representatives of the President in the regions must develop and approve the regulations on the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative within two months.

«Implementation of this decree is carried out within the staffing and funds provided for the offices of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions in the republican budget for the corresponding year and subsequent years,» the press service said.

The decree comes into force seven days after the date of its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/201423/
views: 84
Print
Related
Government plenipotentiary in Batken region resigns
New representative of Government in Issyk-Kul region appointed
Government's representative in Osh region appointed
New plenipotentiary representative of government in Chui region appointed
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
16 July, Friday
17:10
Plenipotentiary Representatives of President to appear in regions of Kyrgyzstan Plenipotentiary Representatives of President to appear...
16:52
Part of Osh residents left without clean water
16:34
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Lawyer appeals to Security Council
15:40
75-year-old woman dies after falling from 3rd floor onto the roof of store
15:25
Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan