New Plenipotentiary Representatives of President in regions appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed his Plenipotentiary Representatives in the regions of the republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

Abdikarim Alimbaev was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region;

Sabyrkul Ashimbaev was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Naryn region;

Ziyadin Zhamaldinov was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Osh region;

Mirbek Kozhoev was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Issyk-Kul region;

Baktybek Narbekov was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Talas region;

Absattar Syrgabaev was appointed a Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region;

Erkin Tentishev became a Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Chui region.

Earlier, the institute of government plenipotentiaries in the regions was transformed into the institute of presidential plenipotentiaries in the regions by the presidential decree in order to ensure effective state administration, implement state policy in the regions and coordinate activities of state bodies and local self-government bodies.