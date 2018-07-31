17:44
Kyrgyz schoolchildren win bronze at International Physics Olympiad

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won bronze medal at the International Physics Olympiad among students in Portugal. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

According to it, schoolchildren from 87 countries took part in the Olympiad. The team of Kyrgyzstan consisted of five senior pupils who passed the qualifying round: Nurdoolot Omuraliev (Silk Road school, Bishkek), Azamat Myrzabekov (Kyrgyz-Turkish Lyceum, Karakol), Yryskeldi Anarbekov (school No. 61 named after E. Yakir, Bishkek), Arthur Sadikov (Silk Road school, Bishkek) and Azamat Abykeyev (Kyrgyz-Turkish Lyceum, Talas region.)

The Olympiad included theoretical and experimental rounds lasting five hours each.

«In the theoretical round, the students received three tasks from the nuclear physics, physics of living bodies and relativistic physics, and two experiments were to be carried out in the experimental round. The working language was English,» the ministry said.

As a result of two rounds, Azamat Myrzabekov and Nurdoolot Omuraliev won bronze medals.

The ministry noted that it paid for the trip and a fee for participation in the Olympiad.
