129.6 mln soms transferred to account from fight against corruption

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan continues to replenish the deposit account by the funds received from the fight against corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Last week, 20.4 million soms have been transferred. The total amount reimbursed to the state as the results of SCNS activity on the fight against corruption amounted to 129.6 million soms.

On July 3, 2018, the Ministry of Finance opened a single account for the accounting and accumulation of funds received as compensation for damage caused to the state as a result of economic and official crimes.