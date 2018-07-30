Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at Asian MMA Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won three gold medals at the Asian Championship among amateurs in mixed martial arts (MMA). The world association of this sport reported.

Competitions took place on July 28 and July 29 in Harbin (China). Wrestlers competed for 10 sets of awards: 2 among women and 8 among men.

Chyngiz Begmatov (weight category 61.2 kg), Bakbergen Usenov (65.8 kg) and Edilbek Shakirmamatov (84 kg) became champions as part of the Kyrgyz national team. Taabaldy uulu Akzholtoi (77.1 kg) won bronze medal.

The team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the third place among nine countries in team scoring.

Kyrgyzstan hosted the Asian Championship in 2017.