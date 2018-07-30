15:24
USD 68.07
EUR 79.14
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstanis win 3 gold medals at Asian MMA Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won three gold medals at the Asian Championship among amateurs in mixed martial arts (MMA). The world association of this sport reported.

Competitions took place on July 28 and July 29 in Harbin (China). Wrestlers competed for 10 sets of awards: 2 among women and 8 among men.

Chyngiz Begmatov (weight category 61.2 kg), Bakbergen Usenov (65.8 kg) and Edilbek Shakirmamatov (84 kg) became champions as part of the Kyrgyz national team. Taabaldy uulu Akzholtoi (77.1 kg) won bronze medal.

The team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the third place among nine countries in team scoring.

Kyrgyzstan hosted the Asian Championship in 2017.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins fight at International MMA Tournament in Korea
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins silver medal at International Wrestling Tournament
Sumo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Asian Championship
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at tournament in Turkey
Two Kyrgyzstanis become Asian wrestling champions
Scheduling appointment at Embassy of China is available online
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals at Asian Championship
Agriculture Ministry to help with sale of Kyrgyz goods in China
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at International Wrestling Tournament
Kyrgyzstan to create international industrial park for $ 150 million
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus