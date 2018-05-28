19:24
Police Lieutenant, contract serviceman of Border Service detained with drugs

Employees of the Service for Drug Trafficking Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained an incumbent policeman and a serviceman of the Border Service. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The senior operative officer of the Criminal Police Service of Leninsky District and the contract serviceman of the Border Service are suspected of drugs sale.

«On May 27, the 32-year-old policeman and 26-year-old serviceman were detained in Bishkek during investigative activities. During the search, matchboxes with a dark green substance and a specific smell of cannabis were found. The examination showed that it was hashish. The detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center of the Bishkek Main Department of Internal Affairs,» the Interior Ministry said.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Illegal manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment for the purpose of sale, as well as illegal production or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
