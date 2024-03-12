15:05
Police departments of Batken region receive new cars

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Oktyabr Urmambetov handed over 16 new NIVA-21214 service vehicles to the village departments of internal affairs of Batken region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

«The service vehicles were handed over to strengthen the material and technical base of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region and improve the quality of service provided to the population. They were transferred to the police departments of Kadamdzhai, Leilek, Batken districts and Kyzyl-Kiya City Department of Internal Affairs,» the statement says.
