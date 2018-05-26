EDB and Inter RAO to jointly implement projects in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Inter RAO will jointly develop projects in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The press service of the Eurasian Development Bank reported.

It is noted that the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrei Belyaninov and the Chairman of the Board Inter RAO Boris Kovalchuk signed a cooperation agreement. The organizations will implement projects that are strategically important for the economies of the member states of the EDB.

The parties intend to develop cooperation in the countries of the Central Asian region, primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

«In addition, cooperation is planned within the projects on reconstruction of thermal power plants in the CIS countries. The agreement opens up prospects for joint work on other energy facilities. The organizations intend to cooperate in the field of deliveries of power engineering products, including the export of equipment, produced by Inter RAO Group to the EDB member states,» the report said.

Recall, exactly Inter RAO was supposed to build Kambarata HPP 1 in Kyrgyzstan. However, work on the site did not begin. Then the president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, signed a law in January 2016 on the denunciation of agreements with Russia on the joint construction of the Upper Naryn cascade of HPPs and Kambarata 1 HPP.