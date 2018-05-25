Experts to monitor progress of judicial reforms in Kyrgyzstan

The first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Dosaly Esenaliev, by an order established an expert group to monitor the progress of judicial reforms in the country. The presidential press service reported.

It is noted that the expert working group includes representatives of the Presidential Administration and Government’s Executive Office, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, legal scholars, lawyers, independent experts, representatives of the civil society. The group will monitor the current state of implementation of activities carried out in the framework of judicial reform on the implementation of the legislation.

It will also conduct analytical work, organize research, if necessary, to monitor the development of judicial reform, the execution of the aforementioned presidential decree and other decisions of the Judicial Reform Council. Control over the execution of the order was assigned to the secretariat of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, for carrying out all measures of the judicial reform, recommended the deputies to introduce a moratorium on amendments to the Criminal Code. The relevant decree was signed by the head of state on May 22, 2018.