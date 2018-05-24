Media centers to open instead of regional mass media in Kyrgyzstan

Media centers will be created in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture and Information told what reforms would be carried out in the state regional, district newspapers and television companies.

The ministry notes that the reform is carried out on the basis of the government resolution «On Optimizing the Staffing of State Executive Bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.» The ministry was instructed to reorganize by merging the regional state television, radio broadcasting companies and editorial offices of regional and district newspapers. Seven media centers should be established. At the same time, 64 staffing positions will be reduced.

«Only 542 people work in regional state-run media. At least 192 of them work in district newspapers, 180 — in regional newspapers and 220 — in regional television companies. In 2017, about 125,540,000 soms were allocated to these media, in 2018 — 148,218,000 soms are budgeted. The regional media themselves are not able to fulfill the revenue plan of the Ministry of Finance,» the ministry said.

Regional printed media will not be closed at all; it is about their transformation into electronic format.

«This is a requirement of time. Currently, printed media are not in demand. Newspapers are published, at best, twice a week. While news on the Internet appear almost instantly. Who will read the old information?» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Culture plans to strengthen the regional information policy by creating regional media centers.

«In this case, the local events will be promptly transmitted and covered through a website and television. At the same time, media centers will be able to earn money by holding press conferences, briefings and providing other services,» the ministry reported.