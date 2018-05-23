18:31
Frost expected in Kyrgyzstan

Frosts to -2 degrees Celsius are forecasted for May 24-25 at night to the east of Issyk-Kul basin and in agriculture zone of Naryn region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, rains, thunderstorms, and snow in the mountain areas are expected on May 23 in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions. In the zone of agriculture of the southern regions, the precipitations are intense.

Frosts are dangerous for heat-loving crops. Such unstable weather will complicate the agricultural work, grazing and keeping of the livestock in pastures, the work of motor transport, communications enterprises, energy and utility services.

Rain, thunderstorms, and snow in the high mountains areas are forecasted for May 24 in Naryn, Issyk-Kul regions in daytime. No precipitation is expected in Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions. The wind will reach 4-9 meters per second.     
