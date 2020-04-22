Damage to farmers of Kyrgyzstan from frosts amounted to over 300 mln soms

Damage to farmers from April frosts amounted to more than 300 million soms. The Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan Erkinbek Choduev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, the frosts caused damage to the agricultural sector in Jalal-Abad, Batken, Osh and Chui regions.

«According to preliminary data, losses amounted to 301,433,000 soms. Local commissions continue calculation of damage,» the official said.

Erkinbek Choduev added that the ministry will make proposals to the government on possibility of providing farmers with bank payments and loans deferrals.