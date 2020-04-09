14:30
Weather alert: Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan on April 10. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Air temperature is expected to drop to −5 in the agricultural zone of Chui region, in the agricultural zone of Talas region — to −7, and in the agricultural zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions — to −2 degrees; in the foothill areas — to −4 ... −2, in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul region — to −4 degrees.

Air temperature will drop to −4 ...- 2 degrees Celsius on April 11 at night in agricultural zone of Talas and Issyk-Kul regions.

Such frosts are dangerous for flowers and blooming apricot buds, for blossoming buds and buds of early varieties of stone fruit species.
