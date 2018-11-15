10:18
Air temperature in Bishkek drops to historic minimum of 1955

The day before, the air temperature in Bishkek dropped to almost the historic minimum of 1955. Weather and Climate website says.

On November 14, the minimum air temperature in Bishkek was −13.7 degrees. This is only 1.5 degrees higher than the minimum value for this day for all the time of meteorological observations.

Air temperature in Bishkek dropped to −15.2 degrees in 1955. The warmest was November 14, 1992, when the air temperature was +23.6 degrees Celsius.

The day before, an average air temperature in Bishkek was −11.4 degrees, and the maximum — 6.3 degrees Celsius. Deviation from the norm made up — 16.4 degrees.

An average monthly temperature in November in Bishkek is +4.7 degrees. But the actual temperature of the month, according to observations, was only +0.9 degrees.
