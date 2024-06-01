Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Children's Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis on June 1 — the International Children’s Day. The press service of the head of state reported.

Children are our future. And we attach great importance to the issues of their proper upbringing and strengthening of family values ​​as one of the national priorities. Sadyr Japarov

According to him, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Over these years, we have achieved success: important legislative acts aimed at protecting children’s rights have been adopted, the education and health care systems have been improved, and conditions have been created for the comprehensive development of our children,» the president noted.

He emphasized that many projects and social programs are being implemented, aimed at developing the potential and revealing the talents of every child in different parts of the republic. He added that work will continue to eliminate social and economic inequality, combat poverty and violence, and strengthen the system for protecting children’s rights.

«In order to create favorable conditions for the development of orphans, I signed a decree on the introduction of the state children’s deposit «Kelechekke Salym», according to which an account will be opened for each orphan. Upon reaching 18 years, they will receive 500,000 soms to improve health, living conditions and ensure the right to education.

Every child has the right to a happy childhood and a bright future. The well-being of our society depends on how we take care that our children receive the right upbringing and education,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.