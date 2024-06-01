12:59
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Children's Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Kyrgyzstanis on June 1 — the International Children’s Day. The press service of the head of state reported.

Children are our future. And we attach great importance to the issues of their proper upbringing and strengthening of family values ​​as one of the national priorities.

Sadyr Japarov

According to him, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Over these years, we have achieved success: important legislative acts aimed at protecting children’s rights have been adopted, the education and health care systems have been improved, and conditions have been created for the comprehensive development of our children,» the president noted.

He emphasized that many projects and social programs are being implemented, aimed at developing the potential and revealing the talents of every child in different parts of the republic. He added that work will continue to eliminate social and economic inequality, combat poverty and violence, and strengthen the system for protecting children’s rights.

«In order to create favorable conditions for the development of orphans, I signed a decree on the introduction of the state children’s deposit «Kelechekke Salym», according to which an account will be opened for each orphan. Upon reaching 18 years, they will receive 500,000 soms to improve health, living conditions and ensure the right to education.

Every child has the right to a happy childhood and a bright future. The well-being of our society depends on how we take care that our children receive the right upbringing and education,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/295582/
views: 160
Print
Related
Five children left without care returned to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow
Two children illegally adopted in Jalal-Abad and taken out of country
Kyrgyzstan to host Children of the Commonwealth Forum
Kyrgyzstan’s teenagers left without care brought from Moscow
Kyrgyzstan joins Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer
Two-year-old child dies in children's hospital in Bishkek
Children should not sit on phone for more than 3 hours – Education Ministry
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on International Children's Day
Aigul Japarova participates in interactive festival for parents and children
Five-year-old girl falls face down on scissors, operated on at Osh hospital
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
1 June, Saturday
11:25
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
10:50
Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia
10:28
Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir extremist organization detained in Suzak
10:21
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Children's Day
10:08
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company