International Children's Day to be celebrated in Bishkek

The Bishkek City Hall invites everyone to join in the celebration of International Children’s Day.
As part of the celebration, entertainment events are planned on June 1 on Ala-Too Square from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Interactive activities will be organized:
— face painting area;
— photo zone — bright decorations and life-size puppets;
— master class on clay modeling, drawing;
— fun competitions, flash mobs;
— bubble show;
— sports games;
— bonuses (gifts) from the official partners of the event.
As part of the festival, foreign participants will also perform on the square, and a festive disco will be organized at 7 p.m.