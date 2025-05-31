16:26
Children's Day to be celebrated on June 1 on Ala-Too Square

As part of the celebration of Children’s Day on June 1, entertainment events are planned on Ala-Too Square in Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Interactive activities will be organized on the square:

  • Face painting area;
  • Photo zone — bright decorations and life-size puppets;
  • Master class on clay modeling, drawing and more;
  • Fun contests, flash mobs;
  • Soap bubble show;
  • Sports games;
  • Bonuses (gifts) from the official partners of the event.

In addition, from May 30 to June 8, the capital will host the fifth International Children’s Folklore Festival Nariste with the participation of 10 countries, as well as participants from all regions of our republic.

As part of the festival, performances by foreign participants will also be shown on the square, and a festive disco will begin at 7 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/331109/
views: 107
